July 15 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* LAFARGEHOLCIM TO ACQUIRE ONE OF THE LEADING ROMANIAN PRECAST PRODUCERS

* TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q4 2019

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH ORESA FOR ACQUISITION OF SOMACO, ONE OF ROMANIA'S LEADING PRECAST CONCRETE PRODUCERS