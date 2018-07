BRIEF-LafargeHolcim CEO expects 2 or 3 bolt-On acquisitions in second half of year

July 27 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS YOU WILL SEE 2 OR 3 BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS NEVER SAY NEVER ON BIG ACQUISITONS, BUT MOST LIKELY WON’T SEE ANY IN NEAR FUTURE

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS MAYBE HAVE AN ANNOUNCEMENT ON DISPOSALS IN 2 -3 MONTHS

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS ON REPUTATION SIDE THE DAMAGE IS DONE FROM THE SYRIA SCANDAL; SEES No IMPACT ON FRENCH BUSINESS

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS SEES NO IMPACT FROM SYRIA SCANDAL ON FRENCH BUSINESS