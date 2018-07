July 27 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS WE ARE ON TRACK IN DISPOSAL PROGRAMME, WE WILL ANNOUNCE SOMETHING LATER THIS YEAR

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CFO SAYS THE BULK OF THE RESTRUCTURING HAS BEEN DONE

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS WE HAVE GOOD ENVIRONMENT TO INCREASE PRICES IN KEY MARKETS IN H2

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS YOU WILL SEE BETTER MARGINS IN H2