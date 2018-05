May 8 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd:

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS IN COMING MONTHS WE WILL SEE FIRST ACTIONS ON DIVESTMENTS

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS AT LEAST 2 BILLION SFR IN DIVESTMENTS BY Q1 2019

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS WILL SEE POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION FROM N.AMERICA, EUROPE FROM Q2 ONWARDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)