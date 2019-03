March 7 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS NO OPINION ON WHETHER INTERESTED IN BASF’S CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS DIVISION

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS LOOKING TO FIVE TO TEN BOLT ON DEALS IN 2019

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS WILL BE IN MATURE MARKETS - U.S. AND EUROPE

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS DOESN'T SEE SIGNS OF SLOWDOWN, HAS GOOD ORDER BOOK IN ALL MARKETS WITH EXCEPTION OF AFRICA