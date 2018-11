Nov 28 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS COMPANY CONCENTRATING ON REDUCING DEBT SO IT HAS MORE FIREPOWER FOR ACQUISITIONS

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS THERE WILL 1 OR 2 MORE DISPOSALS OF ASSETS IN NEAR FUTURE

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS MOST OF RESTRUCTURING OF BUSINESS NOW DONE