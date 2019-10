BRIEF-Lafargeholcim CEO Says No Evidence That 2020 Is Going To Turn Negative For Construction Industry

Oct 25 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS NO EVIDENCE THAT 2020 IS GOING TO TURN NEGATIVE FOR CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS WHATEVER HAPPENS IN BREXIT SHOULD HAVE STIMULUS EFFECT FOR CONSTRUCTION

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE BASF CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS ACQUISITION

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS AT THIS POINT NO REASON TO CHANGE TARGET FRAMEWORK OF 3 TO 5% SALES GROWTH, 5% EBITDA IMPROVEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)