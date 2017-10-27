FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LafargeHolcim CEO says the previous forecasts were too optimistic
#Switzerland Market Report
October 27, 2017 / 5:55 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-LafargeHolcim CEO says the previous forecasts were too optimistic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd

* LafargeHolcim CEO says business review is still ongoing

* Lafargeholcim CEO says more details of action plan at full year results

* LafargeHolcim CEO says the last forecasts we had were on the optimistic side

* LafargeHolcim CEO says strategy is moving more towards growth rather than cost cutting

* LafargeHolcim CEO says 7 billion sfr operating ebitda target for 2018 no longer an aim

* LafargeHolcim CEO says chairman backs new targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
