Dec 19 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* FELICIANO GONZÁLEZ MUÑOZ, HEAD HR, IS APPOINTED MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* KEITH CARR, HEAD LEGAL AND COMPLIANCE, IS APPOINTED MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* URS BLEISCH HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS CURRENT EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE POSITION

* CHANGES ARE EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019 Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)