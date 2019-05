May 9 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* LAFARGEHOLCIM SAYS LAFARGEHOLCIM DIVESTS ACTIVITIES IN PHILIPPINES

* SIGNED DEAL WITH SAN MIGUEL FOR DIVESTMENT OF ENTIRE 85.7 PERCENT SHAREHOLDING IN HOLCIM PHILIPPINES FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $2.15 BILLION

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED IN Q4 2019

* PROCEEDS OF TRANSACTION WILL ALLOW LAFARGEHOLCIM TO FURTHER IMPROVE ITS DEBT RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 0.3 TIMES

* WITH DIVESTMENT, CO COMPLETING EXIT FROM SOUTH EAST ASIA

* "WE WILL HAVE OVER PERFORMED OUR TARGET RATIO OF NET DEBT TO RECURRING EBITDA OF 2 TIMES OR LESS BY END OF 2019"