May 9 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* LAFARGEHOLCIM DIVESTS ACTIVITIES IN PHILIPPINES

* DIVESTMENT OF 85.7 PERCENT SHAREHOLDING IN HOLCIM PHILIPPINES FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF USD 2.15 BILLION

* AGREEMENT WITH SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION FOR DIVESTMENT OF ITS SHAREHOLDING IN HOLCIM PHILIPPINES

* PROCEEDS OF DIVESTMENT WILL ALLOW CO TO FURTHER IMPROVE ITS DEBT RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 0.3 TIMES

* ON TRACK TO ACCELERATE EXECUTION OF OUR STRATEGY 2022 - ‘BUILDING FOR GROWTH’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: