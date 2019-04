BRIEF-LafargeHolcim outlines terms for dividend payout options

April 18 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* SAYS ISSUE PRICE OF NEW LAFARGEHOLCIM SHARES WILL BE SET AT A DISCOUNT OF 8.0 PERCENT TO REFERENCE SHARE PRICE

* LAFARGEHOLCIM SAYS REFERENCE SHARE PRICE WILL BE FIXED BASED ON DAILY VOLUME WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE OF SHARES TRADED ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE FROM MAY 27, 2019 TO JUNE 7, 2019

* SAYS BELIEVES THAT PROPOSED OPTION TO RECEIVE DISTRIBUTION IN FORM OF NEW LAFARGEHOLCIM SHARES OFFERS ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITY TO INCREASE INVESTMENT IN LAFARGEHOLCIM AND PARTICIPATE IN GROUP'S FUTURE GROWTH