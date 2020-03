BRIEF-LafargeHolcim Says Due To Impact Of Coronavirus, Guidance For 2020 Is No Longer Valid

March 27 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* LAFARGEHOLCIM IMPLEMENTS ACTION PLAN REGARDING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD - REDUCTION OF CAPEX BY AT LEAST CHF 400 MILLION COMPARED TO 2019

* LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD - REDUCTION IN FIXED COST BY AT LEAST CHF 300 MILLION IN 2020

* LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD - CONFIRMATION OF ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MAY 12, 2020 AND CONFIRMATION OF DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

* LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD - DUE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, GUIDANCE FOR 2020 IS NO LONGER VALID

* LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD - FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR, BOARD CONFIRMS PROPOSAL OF CASH DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE

* LAFARGEHOLCIM - LAFARGEHOLCIM HAS LIQUIDITY OF CHF 8 BILLION AS OF MARCH 26, 2020