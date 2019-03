March 20 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* LAFARGEHOLCIM HELPS BUILD EGYPT’S NEW CAPITAL AND HIGHEST TOWER IN AFRICA

* SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE CONSTRUCTION WORKS LAFARGEHOLCIM HAS SUPPORTED SEVERAL OF ITS LANDMARK PROJECTS, WITH A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE FOR LAFARGEHOLCIM OF AROUND CHF 50 MILLION Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/y5x5mytj] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)