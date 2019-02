Feb 26 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* LAFARGEHOLCIM WINS CONTRACTS FOR EUROPE’S LARGEST TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT IN PARIS

* HAS BEEN AWARDED MAJOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS WORTH EUR 110 MILLION AS PART OF THE GRAND PARIS EXPRESS (GPE) PROJECT Source text: bit.ly/2Xqvgek Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)