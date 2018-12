Dec 20 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* NEW MAJOR HIGHWAY CONTRACT IN CANADA

* WINS INFRASTRUCTURE CONTRACTS WORTH OVER CAD 100 MILLION AS PART OF A MAJOR HIGHWAY IMPROVEMENT PROJECT IN VANCOUVER, CANADA

* LAFARGEHOLCIM TO BE PRIME CONTRACTOR ON PROJECT AWARDED BY BRITISH COLUMBIA MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE

* PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2021