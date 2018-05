May 7 (Reuters) - Lagardere SCA:

* FRANCE’S LAGARDERE SAYS ITS SHARE BUYBACKS COULD BE CARRIED OUT AT MAXIMUM PRICE OF 40 EUR PER SHARE

* FRANCE'S LAGARDERE SAYS, AS PART OF 2018-2019 BUYBACK PROGRAMME, CONSIDERING THE 1,274,778 SHARES HELD BY THE COMPANY AS OF 7 MAY 2018, A MAXIMUM OF 11,838,550 SHARES OR 9.03 % OF THE SHARE CAPITAL COULD BE PURCHASED