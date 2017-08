BRIEF-Lagardère profit group share down at 29 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - LAGARDERE:

* LAGARDÈRE SCA: SUSTAINED REVENUE GROWTH, UP 5.4% LIKE-FOR-LIKE

* H1 PROFIT BEFORE FINANCE COSTS AND TAXES AT EUR 99 MILLION, UP FROM EUR 94 MILLION IN FIRST-HALF 2016

* CONFIRMATION OF RECURRING EBIT GROWTH TARGET FOR 2017 AT BETWEEN 5% AND 8%

* h1 Revenue Up 5.4% Like-for-Like at Eur 3,306 Million

* H1 GROUP RECURRING EBIT CAME IN AT EUR 136 MILLION VERSUS EUR 101 MILLION IN FIRST-HALF 2016

* H1 PROFIT - GROUP SHARE WAS EUR 29 MILLION, DOWN FROM EUR 44 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT - GROUP SHARE ROSE TO EUR 72 MILLION FROM EUR 65 MILLION IN SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)