BRIEF-Lagercrantz Group Q4 EBITA Falls To SEK 152 Mln

May 13 (Reuters) - Lagercrantz Group AB:

* LAGERCRANTZ YEAR-END REPORT 2019/20

* DIRECTORS HAS POSTPONED ITS PROPOSAL ON A DIVIDEND FOR YEAR.

* NET REVENUE FOR Q4 INCREASED BY 3 PERCENT AND AMOUNTED TO MSEK 1,112 (1,078).

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON FINANCIAL RESULTS HAVE BEEN LIMITED DURING QUARTER

* MEASURES ARE BEING TAKEN WITHIN OPERATIONS TO HANDLE A LOWER BUSINESS VOLUME.

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT GROUP DURING COMING QUARTERS

* APPROACHING 2020/21 FINANCIAL YEAR, THERE IS GREAT UNCERTAINTY REGARDING MARKET CONDITIONS AND BUSINESS SITUATION

* Q4 EBITA SEK 152 MILLION VERSUS SEK 153 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)