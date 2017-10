Oct 19 (Reuters) - Lai Fung Holdings Ltd

* FY ‍turnover HK$1.33 billion versus HK$2.04 billion

* FY‍ profit attributable to owners of company HK$1.48 billion versus HK$873.5 million

* ‍Board has recommended a final dividend of HK$0.20 per share for year ended 31 July 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: