March 27 (Reuters) - Lai Fung Holdings Ltd:

* HY TURNOVER HK$599.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$571.1 MILLION

* HY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$442.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$69 MILLION

* IS IN PROCESS OF OBTAINING SALES PERMIT FOR SHANGHAI WULI BRIDGE PROJECT

* DEVELOPMENT OF PHASE III & IV OF ZHONGSHAN PALM SPRING ON TRACK, EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q3 2020 & Q3 2021 RESPECTIVELY