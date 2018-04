April 27 (Reuters) - Laird PLC:

* POSITIVE TRADING MOMENTUM CONTINUES

* OVERALL PROFITABILITY OF GROUP CONTINUES TO BE POSITIVE THROUGH Q1, IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS AND REVENUE GROWTH.

* BOARD OF LAIRD CONFIRMS THAT GOOD PROGRESS IS BEING MADE TOWARDS COMPLETION OF ITS ACQUISITION BY ADVENT INTERNATIONAL