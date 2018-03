March 1 (Reuters) - Laird Plc:

* SAYS NET BORROWINGS DECREASED DURING YEAR BY £180.2 MILLION TO £164.4 MILLION

* FY GROUP REVENUE UP 17% ON REPORTED BASIS AND UP 10% ON AN ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​

* ‍FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX IMPROVED BY 32% TO £67.3M​

* CEO SAYS “EXPECT TO DEMONSTRATE CONTINUED PROGRESS IN UNDERLYING FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2018”

* ‍NO FINAL DIVIDEND IS CURRENTLY PROPOSED​