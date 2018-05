May 17 (Reuters) - Lake Shore Bancorp Inc:

* LAKE SHORE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* LAKE SHORE BANCORP - UNDER NEW STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM, CO MAY REPURCHASE UP TO 121,190 SHARES OF ITS STOCK EXCLUDING SHARES HELD BY LAKE SHORE, MHC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: