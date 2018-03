BRIEF-Lake Shore Bancorp Says Lake Shore MHC Got Notice Of Non-Objection To Waive Right To Get Dividend

March 9 (Reuters) - Lake Shore Bancorp Inc:

* SAYS LAKE SHORE MHC GOT NOTICE OF NON-OBJECTION OF FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF PHILADELPHIA

* SAYS NOTICE OF NON-OBJECTION FOR WAIVER OF RIGHT TO GET DIVIDENDS PAID BY CO DURING YEAR ENDING FEB 7, 2019, UP TO $0.10/SHARE ON QTRLY BASIS‍ ​

* SAYS EXPECTED THAT MHC TO WAIVE DIVIDENDS DECLARED DURING 12-MONTHS ENDING FEB 7, 2019

* SAYS LAKE SHORE MHC‍​ ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO GET DIVIDEND TO BE PAID ON MARCH 15