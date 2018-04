BRIEF-Lakeland Financial Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.71

April 25 (Reuters) - Lakeland Financial Corp:

* LAKELAND FINANCIAL REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER PERFORMANCE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET CHARGE OFFS IN Q1 2018 WERE $4.8 MILLION VERSUS NET CHARGE OFFS OF $144,000 IN Q1 2017

* QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MILLION VERSUS $32.1 MILLION

* NET CHARGE OFFS IN Q1 INCLUDED A $4.6 MILLION CHARGE OFF RELATED TO A SINGLE COMMERCIAL BORROWER

* LAKELAND FINANCIAL -“FACTORS IMPACTING THIS BORROWER’S SITUATION WERE UNIQUE AND WE BELIEVE ARE NOT REFLECTIVE OF ANY BROADER ASSET QUALITY CONCERNS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: