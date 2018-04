BRIEF-Lakeland Industries Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.64

April 16 (Reuters) - Lakeland Industries Inc:

* LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.64

* NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MILLION INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MILLION IN 4Q17

* LAKELAND INDUSTRIES - NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $0.8 MILLION INCLUDED IN OPERATING EXPENSES RELATING TO WRITE DOWN OF ASSETS HELD-FOR-SALE IN BRAZIL IN Q42018

* LAKELAND INDUSTRIES - ONE-TIME, NON-CASH INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $5.1 MILLION IN CONNECTION WITH 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN QUARTER