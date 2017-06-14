FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Lakeland Industries says Q1 sales rose 12.7 pct to $23 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Lakeland Industries Inc

* Lakeland Industries Inc. reports strong growth in revenues, profits and free cash flow for fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results

* Q1 sales rose 12.7 percent to $23 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Lakeland Industries Inc - total capital expenditures for fiscal year 2018 is budgeted at approximately $1.0 million

* Lakeland industries inc says uk sales in the quarter decreased by $0.3 million or 10.7% mostly due to uncertainty in economy as a result of Brexit

* Lakeland Industries Inc - Q1 diluted earnings per share of $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

