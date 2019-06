BRIEF-Lalique Announces Agreement With DS Group For Share Purchase

June 25 (Reuters) - LALIQUE GROUP SA:

* ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH DS GROUP FOR PURCHASE OF SHARES AS WELL AS TIMETABLE AND PARAMETERS OF PLANNED RIGHTS ISSUE

* DS GROUP WILL PURCHASE SHARES FROM SILVIO DENZ AND THROUGH UPCOMING RIGHTS ISSUE, RESULTING IN A STAKE IN LALIQUE GROUP OF AROUND 11% TO 18%

* OFFERING AND LISTING FOR RIGHTS ISSUE FOR A TOTAL OF UP TO 1,200,000 NEW SHARES

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD IS PLANNED TO BEGIN ON 3 JULY 2019

* SILVIO DENZ WILL REMAIN MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF LALIQUE GROUP AFTER COMPLETION OF RIGHTS ISSUE AND AGREEMENT

* LALIQUE GROUP’S SHARE CAPITAL TO BE INCREASED BY UP TO 1,200,000 NEW SHARES, REPRESENTING A TOTAL NOMINAL AMOUNT OF UP TO CHF 240,000

* SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE GRANTED SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ENTITLING THEM TO PURCHASE ONE NEW LALIQUE GROUP SHARE AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF CHF 40 FOR EVERY 5 SHARES

* LISTING AND FIRST DAY OF TRADING OF NEW SHARES ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ARE PLANNED FOR 12 JULY 2019