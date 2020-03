BRIEF-Lalique FY EBIT At Around EUR 1.4 Mln

March 25 (Reuters) - LALIQUE GROUP SA:

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) TOTALLED AROUND EUR 1.4 MILLION

* FY OPERATING REVENUE INCREASED BY AROUND 5% TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 143.5 MILLION (UP AROUND 5% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES) COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY NET GROUP PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO REACH AROUND EUR 1.1 MILLION

* CORONAVIRUS SITUATION DID NOT HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON LALIQUE GROUP’S BUSINESS UNTIL MID-MARCH 2020

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS OVER REMAINDER OF YEAR

* DUE TO UNPREDICTABLE NATURE OF SITUATION, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE MORE SPECIFIC INFORMATION ON COURSE OF BUSINESS IN 2020 AT THIS POINT IN TIME

* WILL PLACE A FOCUS ON SPECIFIC REGIONS