BRIEF-Lalique FY Net Group Profit At EUR 1.1 Mln

April 16 (Reuters) - LALIQUE GROUP SA:

* FY INCREASED GROUP OPERATING REVENUE BY 5% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 143.5 MILLION

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) OF EUR 1.4 MILLION IN 2019

* FY NET GROUP PROFIT WAS EUR 1.1 MILLION COMPARED WITH EUR 5.2 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR.

* PROPOSES TO SHAREHOLDERS THAT NO DIVIDEND BE DISTRIBUTED FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* EXPECTS ITS RESULTS FOR CURRENT YEAR TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 SITUATION

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT ACHIEVEMENT OF MID TERM TARGETS WILL BE DELAYED, DEPENDING ON HOW MARKETS RECOVER FROM CURRENT CRISIS

* EXPECTS ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED DURING REMAINDER OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)