Dec 3 (Reuters) - Lalique Group SA:

* ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT TO CREATE FRAGRANCES FOR BRIONI

* UNDER AGREEMENT WITH AN INITIAL TERM UNTIL END-2024, LALIQUE GROUP WILL EXCLUSIVELY CREATE AND DISTRIBUTE A COLLECTION OF PERFUMES FOR EPONYMOUS LUXURY FASHION BRAND BRIONI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)