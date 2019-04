April 17 (Reuters) - Lalique Group SA:

* FY OPERATING REVENUE ROSE TO EUR 136.4 MILLION, UP 6% OR 9% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY NET GROUP PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 5.2 MILLION

* FOR 2019, LALIQUE GROUP EXPECTS LOW SINGLE DIGIT SALES GROWTH (IN LOCAL CURRENCIES) AND A SLIGHT INCREASE IN EBIT MARGIN

* FY EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 6.1 MILLION, AFTER REACHING EUR 7.5 MILLION IN 2017

* UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)