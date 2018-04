April 26 (Reuters) - LALIQUE GROUP SA:

* FY OPERATING REVENUE GREW BY 4% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 128.8 MILLION

* FY NET GROUP PROFIT ROSE TO EUR 6.9 MILLION, COMPARED WITH EUR 1.0 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY EBIT ROSE TO EUR 7.5 MILLION COMPARED WITH EUR 3.6 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* WILL PROPOSE AN UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.50