Sept 11 (Reuters) - Lalique Group SA:

* GENERATED 5% GROWTH IN SALES TO EUR 70.0 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

* H1 NET GROUP PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR -0.8 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2019: FURTHER MODERATE GROWTH, WHILE EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN IN PRIOR YEAR

* H1 EBIT OF EUR 0.5 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 2.0 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)