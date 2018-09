Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lalique Group SA:

* INCREASED SALES BY 4% TO EUR 66.9 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* H1 NET GROUP PROFIT REACHED EUR 1.3 MILLION

* H1 EBIT REACHED EUR 2.0 MILLION COMPARED WITH EUR 2.5 MILLION IN PREVIOUS-YEAR PERIOD

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE MODERATE GROWTH OVERALL FOR 2018 BUSINESS YEAR