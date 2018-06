June 8 (Reuters) - Lalique Group SA:

* IS PLANNING TO LIST ITS SHARES AT SIX TO COINCIDE WITH THE EXPECTED COMPLETION OF PROPOSED CAPITAL INCREASE ON 25 JUNE 2018

* LAST TRADING DAY AND THE DELISTING FROM THE BX SWISS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON FRIDAY, 22 JUNE 2018