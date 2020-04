April 7 (Reuters) - Lalique Group SA:

* LALIQUE GROUP - POSTPONING PUBLICATION OF FINAL AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO 16 APRIL 2020

* LALIQUE GROUP - POSTPONING PUBLICATION OF FINAL AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL 8

* LALIQUE GROUP - NO MATERIAL CHANGES ARE EXPECTED COMPARED TO 2019 PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES THAT WERE PRE-ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: