BRIEF-Lalique Group Specifies Its Outlook For 2019

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Lalique Group SA:

* EQS-ADHOC: LALIQUE GROUP SPECIFIES ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2019

* OUTLOOK 2019: EXPECTS ESTIMATED INCREASE OF AROUND 3% (1% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES) IN OPERATING REVENUE TO AROUND EUR 140 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2019: AN ESTIMATED EBIT OF AROUND EUR 0.3 MILLION TO EUR 1.5 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT FURTHER MODERATE SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE (IN LOCAL CURRENCIES) FOR 2019

* OPERATING REVENUE EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM EUR 136.4 MILLION IN 2018 TO AROUND EUR 140 MILLION IN 2019

* COMPANY FORESEES A PRONOUNCED SHORTFALL IN HIGHER-MARGIN SALES AT LALIQUE PARFUMS IN MIDDLE EAST FOR FULL YEAR 2019

* CONFIRMS THAT IT EXPECTS TO CONCLUDE AN AGREEMENT FOR AN ADDITIONAL PERFUME LICENSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

* WITH A VIEW TO PRIORITIZE PROFITABILITY, COMPANY EXPECTS MARKEDLY IMPROVED RESULTS FOR 2020 COMPARED TO 2019