BRIEF-Lam Research Corp Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share of $0.06

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lam Research Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 24, 2017

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.34

* QUARTERLY GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.58 BILLION

* DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM

* SEES MARCH 2018 QUARTER REVENUE $2.850 BILLION (+/- $125 MILLION)

* SEES MARCH 2018 QUARTER SHIPMENTS $3.175 BILLION, (+/- $125 MILLION)

* SEES MARCH 2018 QUARTER NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $4.10 (+/- $0.15)

* SEES MARCH 2018 QUARTER NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.35 (+/-$0.15)