March 6 (Reuters) - Lam Research Corp:

* LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM

* LAM RESEARCH CORP - PLAN TO RETURN AT LEAST 50% OF FREE CASH FLOW TO STOCKHOLDERS OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

* LAM RESEARCH CORP - ‍INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME​

* LAM RESEARCH CORP - ADDITIONAL $2 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BILLION AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017