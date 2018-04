BRIEF-Lam Research Quarterly GAAP Earnings Per Share $4.33

April 17 (Reuters) - Lam Research Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 25, 2018

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.79

* QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BILLION

* QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BILLION AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BILLION

* LAM RESEARCH - DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM

* LAM RESEARCH - DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BILLION AND $749 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY

* QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN

* SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BILLION +/- $150 MILLION

* SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER

* SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BILLION +/- $150 MILLION

* SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER