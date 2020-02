Feb 26 (Reuters) - Lam Soon Hong Kong Ltd:

* DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK$0.14 PER SHARE

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$187.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$201.4 MILLION

* EXPECT REDUCED SALES AND LOWER PROFITS IN Q3 OF FY BEFORE GRADUAL RECOVERY IN FINAL QUARTER, IF COVID-19 RECEDES BY THEN

* HY REVENUE HK$2.86 BILLION VERSUS HK$2.86 BILLION