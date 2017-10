Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lamar Advertising Co

* Lamar advertising company announces second quarter 2017 operating results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.39

* Q2 revenue $397.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $399.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $4.90 to $5.00

Diluted AFFO per share increased 1.5% to $1.39 for three months ended June 30, 2017