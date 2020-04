BRIEF-Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results Withdraws Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

April 1 (Reuters) - Lamb Weston Holdings Inc:

* LAMB WESTON REPORTS FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS; WITHDRAWS FISCAL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC’S EFFECT ON GLOBAL RESTAURANT TRAFFIC AND CONSUMER DEMAND

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76

* Q3 SALES $937 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $959.2 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.93 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COMPANY DOES NOT BELIEVE IT CAN REASONABLY FORECAST FROZEN POTATO PRODUCT DEMAND IN NEAR TERM

* SEES 2020 INTEREST EXPENSE OF ABOUT $110 MILLION

* COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FOR FISCAL 2020: DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF APPROXIMATELY $175 MILLION

* REDUCED TARGET FOR 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $200 MILLION

* DURING LATTER PART OF MARCH 2020, COMPANY BORROWED $495 MILLION ON ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* COMPANY HAS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SHARE REPURCHASES TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY

* AT THIS TIME, UNABLE TO REASONABLY FORECAST FROZEN POTATO PRODUCT DEMAND FOR FISCAL YEAR

* LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS CEO - “OUR RESULTS IN Q3 WERE MIXED”

* IN QUARTER, REALIZED IMPACT OF HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED INPUT & FIXED COST INFLATION, WHICH PRESSURED EARNINGS

* LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS - Q3 GLOBAL SEGMENT'S SALES DECLINED, PARTLY DUE TO INITIAL EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON RESTAURANT TRAFFIC IN CHINA