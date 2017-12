Dec 4 (Reuters) - Lambodhara Textiles Ltd:

* APPROVED FUND RAISING VIA PREFERENTIAL ALLOTMENT AND/OR PRIVATE PLACEMENT MODE NOT EXCEEDING 200 MILLION RUPEES

* SAYS ‍APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR INCREASE IN AUTHORISED CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 100 MILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2BJooxV