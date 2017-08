BRIEF-Lamda Development acquires 50 PCT of shares issued by Lamda Olympia Village

June 15 (Reuters) - LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SA:

* SAYS THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH "IRERE PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LUXEMBOURG" FOR ACQUISITION OF 4,402,368 SHARES ISSUED BY THE COMPANY "LAMDA OLYMPIA VILLAGE " (LOV), WHICH CORRESPONDS TO 50 PERCENT OF THE LOV SHARE CAPITAL

* THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSFER IS CONDITIONAL UPON THE APPROVAL OF THE BANKING TRANSACTIONS APPROVAL COMMITTEE AND AN EXTENSION OF THE LOV LOAN AGREEMENT FOR AT LEAST 3 MORE YEARS HAVING BEEN AGREED

* UPON COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION, THE COMPANY WILL OWN THE 100% OF LOV SHARE CAPITAL, WHICH OWNS THE SHOPPING CENTER "THE MALL ATHENS", GROSS ASSET VALUE OF "THE MALL ATHENS" AMOUNTS TO € 381.2 MILLION