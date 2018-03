March 28 (Reuters) - Lamda Development:

* SAYS FY2017 RETAIL EBITDA INCREASED BY 19,3% TO € 51,2M. BOOSTED BY THE MALL ATHENS 50% ACQUISITION

* SAYS FY2017 TOTAL EBITDA BEFORE VALUATIONS INCREASED BY 22,5% TO € 41.4 MILLION

* SAYS FY2017 REVENUE AT EUR 87.18 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.16 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY2017 NET LOSS AT EUR 43.69 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.18 MILLION YEAR AGO