BRIEF-Lamda Says Voxcove Holdings Acquires 12.83 Pct Of Its Voting Share Capital

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Lamda Development Sa:

* LAMDA SAYS VOXCOVE HOLDINGS ACQUIRED 10.2 MILLION SHARES, 12.83% OF THE VOTING SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

* LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SAYS VOXCOVE HOLDINGS IS CONTROLLED ON A JOINT AND CONCERTED BASIS BY GREY SQUIRREL LTD AND VNK CAPITAL LTD

* LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SAYS GREY SQUIRREL LTD IS TURN 100% CONTROLLED BY OLYMPIA GROUP S.A.

* LAMDA DEVELOPMENT SAYS VNK CAPITAL LTD IS JOINTLY CONTROLLED BY MR. VASILEIOS KATSOS AND MRS. ELENI KATSOU Source text : bit.ly/2laGcvl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)