BRIEF-Lamprell settles jacking equipment issues with Cameron International

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Lamprell Plc:

* LAMPRELL - ‍REACHED AMICABLE SETTLEMENT WITH CAMERON INTERNATIONAL, SCHLUMBERGER UNIT OVER ISSUES ASSOCIATED WITH JACKING EQUIPMENT SUPPLIED BY CAMERON IN 2016​

* ‍SETTLEMENT RESULTS IN LAMPRELL RECEIVING A PROPORTION OF REMEDIAL COSTS INCURRED IN RECTIFYING ISSUES ASSOCIATED WITH JACKING EQUIPMENT​

* ‍AFTER TAKING ACCOUNT OF OUTSTANDING PAYMENT, LAMPELL ANTICIPATES ITS CURRENT NET CASH POSITION WILL BE LARGELY UNCHANGED​

* LAMPRELL - ‍HAS HELD CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH SCHLUMBERGER, WITH REGARDS TO SCHLUMBERGER'S LAND RIG FLEET REQUIREMENTS​

* ‍TALKS LED TO SCHLUMBERGER AWARDING TO LAMPRELL CONTRACT. THESE ARE BEING CONSTRUCTED IN LAMPRELL'S EXISTING FACILITIES IN UAE​